Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 304 Shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND)

Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND) by 1.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 24,172 shares of the company’s stock after selling 304 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Fidelity Total Bond ETF were worth $1,311,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of FBND. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc raised its position in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 766.3% during the 3rd quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc now owns 276,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,124,000 after acquiring an additional 244,320 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $11,297,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $6,736,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 56.4% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 339,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,540,000 after buying an additional 122,405 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HBW Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 414.2% in the 4th quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 110,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,971,000 after buying an additional 88,660 shares in the last quarter.

FBND opened at $53.81 on Wednesday. Fidelity Total Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $45.08 and a 12 month high of $55.41. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $54.61.

