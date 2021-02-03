Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC Takes $1.65 Million Position in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB)

Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 14,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,645,000.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Telemus Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF in the 4th quarter worth $1,017,000. Boltwood Capital Management boosted its position in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 71.4% in the 4th quarter. Boltwood Capital Management now owns 25,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,802,000 after purchasing an additional 10,595 shares in the last quarter. Wooster Corthell Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. Wooster Corthell Wealth Management Inc. now owns 84,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,275,000 after purchasing an additional 7,480 shares in the last quarter. Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF in the 4th quarter worth $4,672,000. Finally, Investors Research Corp lifted its position in iShares MBS ETF by 54.0% during the 4th quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 365 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the period.

Shares of MBB opened at $110.18 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $110.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $110.11. iShares MBS ETF has a one year low of $104.79 and a one year high of $111.31.

iShares MBS ETF Company Profile

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

