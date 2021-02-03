Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Acquires 1,102 Shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its holdings in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 10.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 12,160 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,102 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $5,325,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. CRA Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC now owns 1,877 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $822,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Alliance lifted its position in Broadcom by 1.2% during the third quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 2,006 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $731,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the period. Clean Yield Group boosted its holdings in Broadcom by 67.6% in the fourth quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 62 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional grew its position in Broadcom by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 516 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $226,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Finally, Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc grew its position in Broadcom by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc now owns 1,644 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $720,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. 80.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 78,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $390.20, for a total value of $30,484,375.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Charlie B. Kawwas sold 1,260 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $428.70, for a total transaction of $540,162.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 255,863 shares of company stock worth $106,331,627 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:AVGO opened at $476.88 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $193.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.05. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $442.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $380.57. Broadcom Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $155.67 and a fifty-two week high of $476.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 1.87.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 9th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $6.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.25 by $0.10. Broadcom had a net margin of 12.39% and a return on equity of 35.23%. The business had revenue of $6.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.43 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $5.39 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Broadcom Inc. will post 23.14 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Standpoint Research downgraded Broadcom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Broadcom from $420.00 to $480.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $415.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Broadcom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $439.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Argus upped their target price on shares of Broadcom from $400.00 to $460.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $422.59.

Broadcom Profile

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies semiconductor infrastructure software solutions. It offers semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company's infrastructure software solutions enable customers to plan, develop, automate, manage, and secure applications across mainframe, distributed, mobile, and cloud platforms.

