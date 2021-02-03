Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Acquires 764 Shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its position in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) by 3.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 23,486 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 764 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $6,417,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 28.0% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,197,998 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $356,834,000 after acquiring an additional 261,748 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 109.1% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 707,704 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $210,797,000 after acquiring an additional 369,326 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 583,793 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $173,889,000 after acquiring an additional 51,361 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 507,097 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $151,044,000 after acquiring an additional 11,793 shares during the period. Finally, Fenimore Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Fenimore Asset Management Inc. now owns 471,190 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $128,739,000 after acquiring an additional 5,614 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.75% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on APD. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $364.00 to $340.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $325.00 to $315.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $307.00 to $324.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $308.00 to $310.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Societe Generale upgraded shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Air Products and Chemicals currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $295.20.

NYSE:APD opened at $273.95 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $60.56 billion, a PE ratio of 32.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.76. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $167.43 and a 12 month high of $327.89. The company has a quick ratio of 3.43, a current ratio of 3.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $276.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $285.19.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The basic materials company reported $2.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.21 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $2.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.27 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a net margin of 21.30% and a return on equity of 15.48%. Air Products and Chemicals’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.27 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 9.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 1st will be given a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 31st. This is a positive change from Air Products and Chemicals’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.34. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.19%. Air Products and Chemicals’s payout ratio is 63.96%.

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, manufacturing, food and beverage, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

