Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Cuts Stake in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lowered its position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 1.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 84,308 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,039 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $6,896,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MRK. Verity & Verity LLC purchased a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. in the third quarter worth approximately $203,000. Exane Derivatives boosted its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 38.0% in the third quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 74,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,195,000 after buying an additional 20,551 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 131.2% in the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 6,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $512,000 after buying an additional 3,504 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 10.9% in the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 167,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,880,000 after buying an additional 16,452 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. boosted its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 0.4% in the third quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. now owns 51,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,281,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 72.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock opened at $77.77 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The company has a market cap of $196.76 billion, a PE ratio of 17.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.43. The business has a 50 day moving average of $81.03 and a 200 day moving average of $81.40. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 52 week low of $65.25 and a 52 week high of $89.20.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.34%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.10%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on MRK. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $95.00 target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Sunday, December 6th. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $100.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Finally, Truist began coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $96.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Merck & Co., Inc. presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $95.36.

Merck & Co., Inc. Profile

Merck & Co, Inc provides healthcare solutions worldwide. The company offers therapeutic for cardiovascular, type 2 diabetes, chronic hepatitis C virus, HIV-1 infection, intra-abdominal, fungal infection, insomnia, and inflammatory diseases; neuromuscular blocking agents; cholesterol modifying medicines; and anti-bacterial and vaginal contraceptive products.

