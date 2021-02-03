Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Has $4.08 Million Position in Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lowered its stake in shares of Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO) by 0.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 18,025 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 84 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Watsco were worth $4,084,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of WSO. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Watsco during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of Watsco by 91.4% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 178 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Watsco by 213.4% during the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 210 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Watsco by 87.2% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 352 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Watsco during the 4th quarter valued at $82,000. 81.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on WSO. Vertical Research upgraded shares of Watsco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Watsco from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Watsco in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Stephens started coverage on shares of Watsco in a report on Thursday, October 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Watsco from $203.00 to $219.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $204.57.

Shares of WSO opened at $244.28 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $237.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $232.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.05 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 2.55. Watsco, Inc. has a 52 week low of $132.97 and a 52 week high of $264.83.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 15th were given a dividend of $1.775 per share. This represents a $7.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 14th. Watsco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 109.23%.

Watsco Company Profile

Watsco, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes air conditioning, heating, and refrigeration equipment; and related parts and supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and Puerto Rico. It offers residential ducted and ductless air conditioners; gas, electric, and oil furnaces; commercial air conditioning and heating equipment systems; and other specialized equipment.

