Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Lowers Stock Holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lowered its holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 4.1% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 10,793 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 461 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Netflix were worth $5,836,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Stumpf Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Netflix in the third quarter valued at $25,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Netflix by 411.1% in the fourth quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 46 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Netflix by 168.4% in the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 51 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new position in Netflix in the third quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Netflix by 1,525.0% in the third quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 65 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. 79.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NFLX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Netflix from $515.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Netflix from $643.00 to $652.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Netflix from $650.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their target price on Netflix from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Loop Capital boosted their price objective on Netflix from $600.00 to $650.00 in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Netflix currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $580.62.

In other news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 21,119 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $467.89, for a total transaction of $9,881,368.91. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Jessica Neal sold 476 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $564.29, for a total value of $268,602.04. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $268,602.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 458,906 shares of company stock valued at $240,726,569 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Netflix stock opened at $548.16 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The firm has a market cap of $242.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 88.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.92. Netflix, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $290.25 and a fifty-two week high of $593.29. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $526.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $505.19.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 18th. The Internet television network reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $6.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.62 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 11.78% and a return on equity of 31.48%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.30 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Netflix, Inc. will post 6.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Netflix Company Profile

Netflix, Inc provides subscription streaming entertainment service. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected screens, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

