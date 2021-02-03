Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Sells 29,558 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lessened its holdings in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 6.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 452,493 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 29,558 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $13,014,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of AT&T by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 75,022,082 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,138,879,000 after acquiring an additional 1,628,117 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of AT&T by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 27,847,778 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $793,940,000 after acquiring an additional 496,199 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in shares of AT&T by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 26,565,696 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $757,388,000 after acquiring an additional 1,264,483 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of AT&T by 850.8% in the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 12,181,178 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $347,285,000 after acquiring an additional 10,900,074 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of AT&T by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 8,557,248 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $243,967,000 after acquiring an additional 125,851 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.17% of the company’s stock.

Get AT&T alerts:

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of AT&T from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $36.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. National Bank Financial upgraded shares of AT&T to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $25.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of AT&T from $31.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AT&T from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of AT&T from $32.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.36.

NYSE T opened at $28.54 on Wednesday. AT&T Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.08 and a 52 week high of $38.82. The company has a market cap of $203.38 billion, a PE ratio of 18.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.98.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The technology company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.02. AT&T had a net margin of 6.42% and a return on equity of 12.27%. The firm had revenue of $45.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.58 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.89 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 3.17 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 11th were issued a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.29%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 8th. AT&T’s payout ratio is 58.26%.

About AT&T

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

Further Reading: Why do companies engage in swaps?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding T? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T).

Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.