Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Sells 414 Shares of V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lowered its position in V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC) by 0.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 52,728 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 414 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in V.F. were worth $4,504,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Exane Derivatives acquired a new position in shares of V.F. in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of V.F. by 33.1% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 519 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the period. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of V.F. in the third quarter valued at approximately $53,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of V.F. in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of V.F. by 4,753.3% in the fourth quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 728 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 713 shares during the period. 87.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other V.F. news, CFO Scott A. Roe sold 62,741 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.21, for a total transaction of $4,969,714.61. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 176,357 shares in the company, valued at $13,969,237.97. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Laura C. Meagher sold 27,499 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.45, for a total value of $2,129,797.55. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 143,299 shares of company stock valued at $11,290,112. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. OTR Global raised V.F. to a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of V.F. from $86.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Piper Sandler raised shares of V.F. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $73.00 to $106.00 in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of V.F. from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $85.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, Pivotal Research increased their target price on shares of V.F. from $76.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. V.F. presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $87.94.

Shares of NYSE VFC opened at $80.27 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $84.33 and its 200 day moving average is $75.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 3.20 and a quick ratio of 2.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -617.46, a P/E/G ratio of 5.17 and a beta of 1.30. V.F. Co. has a 1 year low of $45.07 and a 1 year high of $89.68.

V.F. (NYSE:VFC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The textile maker reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.98 billion. V.F. had a negative net margin of 0.52% and a positive return on equity of 16.44%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.23 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that V.F. Co. will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 9th. V.F.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 73.13%.

V.F. Company Profile

V.F. Corporation engages in the design, production, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through four segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work. The company offers outdoor, merino wool and other natural fibers-based, lifestyle, and casual apparel; equipment; accessories; outdoor lifestyle, performance-based, youth culture/action sports-inspired, and protective work footwear; handbags, luggage, backpacks, totes, and travel accessories; and work and work-inspired lifestyle apparel and footwear.

