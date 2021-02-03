Stride (NYSE:LRN) Research Coverage Started at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Stride (NYSE:LRN) in a research note published on Tuesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage issued an equal weight rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. TheStreet lowered Stride from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Stride from $60.00 to $43.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Stride from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $40.60.

Shares of LRN opened at $27.32 on Tuesday. Stride has a 52-week low of $15.06 and a 52-week high of $52.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 3.31 and a current ratio of 3.41. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $23.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.12. The firm has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a PE ratio of 23.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.54.

Stride (NYSE:LRN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.11. Stride had a return on equity of 6.92% and a net margin of 4.06%. The firm had revenue of $376.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $363.73 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.52 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 46.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Stride will post 1.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Kevin Chavous sold 22,276 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.86, for a total transaction of $509,229.36. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 45,200 shares in the company, valued at $1,033,272. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 3.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Stride in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new position in Stride in the 3rd quarter valued at $47,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in Stride in the 4th quarter valued at $72,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Stride in the 3rd quarter valued at $95,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in Stride by 20.6% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after purchasing an additional 937 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.09% of the company’s stock.

Stride Company Profile

Stride, Inc, a technology-based education company, provides proprietary and third-party online curriculum, software systems, and educational services to facilitate individualized learning for students primarily in kindergarten through 12th grade (K-12) in the United States and internationally. The company offers managed public school programs, which offer an integrated package of systems, services, products, and professional services that K12 administers to support an online or blended public school, including administrative support, information technology and provisioning, academic support, curriculum, learning systems, and instructional services.

