Strs Ohio Boosts Stock Holdings in Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ)

Strs Ohio raised its holdings in shares of Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ) by 1.7% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 13,385 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Assurant were worth $1,823,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in Assurant during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Assurant in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Assurant in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Assurant in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $56,000. Finally, Old North State Trust LLC purchased a new position in shares of Assurant in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $111,000. 93.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Assurant alerts:

AIZ stock opened at $133.51 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $135.46 and a 200 day moving average of $126.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.84 billion, a PE ratio of 20.11 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Assurant, Inc. has a 52 week low of $76.27 and a 52 week high of $143.67.

Assurant (NYSE:AIZ) last released its earnings results on Saturday, November 7th. The financial services provider reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.41. The company had revenue of $2.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.11 billion. Assurant had a net margin of 4.24% and a return on equity of 9.86%. Assurant’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.69 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Assurant, Inc. will post 8.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Assurant announced that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Tuesday, January 12th that authorizes the company to repurchase $600.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to repurchase up to 7.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, February 22nd will be paid a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 19th. Assurant’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.88%.

In related news, Director J Braxton Carter II bought 1,950 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $127.80 per share, for a total transaction of $249,210.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.63% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

AIZ has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Truist lifted their price objective on shares of Assurant from $150.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Assurant from $155.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th.

About Assurant

Assurant, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides lifestyle and housing solutions that support, protect, and connect consumer purchases in North America, Latin America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Global Lifestyle, Global Housing, and Global Preneed.

See Also: What is total return in investing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AIZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ).

Receive News & Ratings for Assurant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Assurant and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.