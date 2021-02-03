Strs Ohio Boosts Stock Holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ)

Strs Ohio raised its holdings in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ) by 6.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 49,500 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,100 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club were worth $1,845,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of BJ. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 473.2% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 582 shares in the last quarter. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 51.2% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club in the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Gordon Haskett cut shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $52.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $56.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Monday, December 14th. MKM Partners lifted their target price on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $37.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. BJ’s Wholesale Club has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.27.

NYSE:BJ opened at $42.77 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.89, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.15. The firm has a market cap of $5.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $39.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.75. BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $18.84 and a 1-year high of $50.18.

BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 18th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $3.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.70 billion. BJ’s Wholesale Club had a net margin of 2.45% and a return on equity of 491.83%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Brian Poulliot sold 28,450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.55, for a total value of $1,381,247.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 148,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,191,954.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert Allan Steele sold 7,875 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.27, for a total transaction of $325,001.25. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 22,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $908,682.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 116,921 shares of company stock valued at $4,792,270. Insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates warehouse clubs on the East Coast of the United States. It offers perishable, edible grocery, general merchandise, and non-edible grocery products, as well as gasoline and other ancillary services. The company also sells its products through its website and mobile app.

