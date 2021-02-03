Strs Ohio Buys 30,443 Shares of Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG)

Strs Ohio lifted its stake in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) by 165.7% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 48,814 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,443 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Citizens Financial Group were worth $1,745,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 6,746.7% in the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,027 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 1,012 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 1,927.0% in the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,500 shares of the bank’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 1,426 shares during the period. Liberty One Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 94.8% in the third quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 1,839 shares of the bank’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 895 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Citizens Financial Group in the third quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 1,269.4% in the fourth quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 1,479 shares of the bank’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 1,371 shares during the period. 92.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Citizens Financial Group alerts:

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CFG. DA Davidson lifted their target price on Citizens Financial Group from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Wedbush lifted their target price on Citizens Financial Group from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Citizens Financial Group from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Citizens Financial Group from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded Citizens Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.04.

NYSE:CFG opened at $38.01 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.92. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.12 and a 1 year high of $41.67. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.41. The company has a market cap of $16.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.12 and a beta of 1.87.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 19th. The bank reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.08. Citizens Financial Group had a return on equity of 5.30% and a net margin of 13.04%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.98 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Citizens Financial Group, Inc. will post 2.3 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 3rd will be issued a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 2nd. Citizens Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.63%.

Citizens Financial Group declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Wednesday, January 20th that authorizes the company to repurchase $750.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the bank to reacquire up to 4.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, insider Brendan Coughlin sold 12,000 shares of Citizens Financial Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.35, for a total value of $424,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 48,532 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,715,606.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Citizens Financial Group

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Citizens Bank, National Association that provides retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Consumer Banking segment offers traditional banking products and services, including checking and savings accounts, home and education loans, credit cards, business loans, mortgage and home equity lending, and unsecured product finance and personal loans, as well as wealth management and investment services to retail customers and small businesses.

Featured Article: How much can an individual set aside as a catch-up contribution?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CFG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG).

Receive News & Ratings for Citizens Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citizens Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.