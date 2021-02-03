Strs Ohio Has $1.60 Million Stock Position in Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG)

Strs Ohio reduced its stake in Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG) by 5.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 32,339 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,013 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Principal Financial Group were worth $1,604,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PFG. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Principal Financial Group by 7.5% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,285,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,327,000 after buying an additional 228,753 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Principal Financial Group by 19.1% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,215,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,565,000 after buying an additional 514,528 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in Principal Financial Group by 168.5% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,667,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,416,000 after buying an additional 1,673,800 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Principal Financial Group by 30.0% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,422,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,287,000 after buying an additional 328,564 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in Principal Financial Group by 6.3% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,181,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,563,000 after buying an additional 70,027 shares during the period. 69.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have issued reports on PFG. Barclays began coverage on Principal Financial Group in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $53.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Principal Financial Group from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 20th. TheStreet upgraded Principal Financial Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on shares of Principal Financial Group in a report on Sunday. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on Principal Financial Group from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.56.

Shares of Principal Financial Group stock opened at $50.59 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.30. Principal Financial Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $23.31 and a 12-month high of $57.00. The company has a market capitalization of $13.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Principal Financial Group (NASDAQ:PFG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.05. Principal Financial Group had a return on equity of 9.22% and a net margin of 8.15%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.41 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Principal Financial Group, Inc. will post 4.89 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 26th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.43%. Principal Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.14%.

In related news, CFO Deanna D. Strable-Soethout sold 19,160 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.00, for a total transaction of $977,160.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Julia M. Lawler sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $50,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 21,254 shares of company stock valued at $1,081,958 in the last quarter. 1.09% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Principal Financial Group, Inc provides retirement, asset management, and insurance products and services to businesses, individuals, and institutional clients worldwide. The company operates through Retirement and Income Solutions, Principal Global Investors, Principal International, and U.S. Insurance Solutions segments.

