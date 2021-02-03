Strs Ohio Has $1.69 Million Stake in TreeHouse Foods, Inc. (NYSE:THS)

Strs Ohio boosted its stake in TreeHouse Foods, Inc. (NYSE:THS) by 4.5% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 39,890 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,721 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in TreeHouse Foods were worth $1,694,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in THS. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in TreeHouse Foods by 3,888.5% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 1,011 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. boosted its stake in TreeHouse Foods by 17.2% in the 3rd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 5,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,000 after buying an additional 875 shares in the last quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in TreeHouse Foods by 29.3% in the 3rd quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 6,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,000 after buying an additional 1,503 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in TreeHouse Foods by 29.8% in the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 7,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,000 after buying an additional 1,791 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in TreeHouse Foods by 149.7% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $329,000 after buying an additional 4,873 shares in the last quarter.

A number of equities analysts have commented on THS shares. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on TreeHouse Foods from $58.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered TreeHouse Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Barclays boosted their price objective on TreeHouse Foods from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered TreeHouse Foods from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $47.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. TreeHouse Foods presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.00.

THS stock opened at $40.57 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $2.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -405.70, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.61. TreeHouse Foods, Inc. has a twelve month low of $33.50 and a twelve month high of $53.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The business has a fifty day moving average of $41.54 and a 200-day moving average of $41.36.

TreeHouse Foods (NYSE:THS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. TreeHouse Foods had a positive return on equity of 8.63% and a negative net margin of 0.12%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.55 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that TreeHouse Foods, Inc. will post 2.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Clifford Braun sold 12,368 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.01, for a total value of $470,107.68. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 1,500 shares in the company, valued at $57,015. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Frank Joseph Oconnell sold 2,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.81, for a total value of $117,068.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,086. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 22,968 shares of company stock valued at $883,576. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

TreeHouse Foods, Inc operates as a consumer packaged food and beverage manufacturer in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Baked Goods, Beverages, and Meal Solutions segments. The Baked Goods segment offers candies, cookies, crackers, in-store bakery products, pita chips, pretzels, refrigerated dough, retail griddle waffles, pancakes, French toasts, bars, and ready-to-eat cereals.

