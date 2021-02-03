Strs Ohio Purchases 48,162 Shares of UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI)

Strs Ohio increased its position in shares of UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI) by 2,132.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 50,420 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 48,162 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in UGI were worth $1,762,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CI Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of UGI by 50.5% during the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 5,201 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $172,000 after purchasing an additional 1,745 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS increased its holdings in UGI by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 34,757 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,215,000 after acquiring an additional 1,937 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp increased its holdings in UGI by 25.8% in the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 118,488 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,907,000 after acquiring an additional 24,309 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in UGI by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 196,696 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,255,000 after acquiring an additional 18,240 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in UGI by 105.7% in the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 122,145 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,028,000 after acquiring an additional 62,757 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.53% of the company’s stock.

Get UGI alerts:

In related news, Director M Shawn Bort sold 12,750 shares of UGI stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.89, for a total transaction of $483,097.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,026,629.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Joseph L. Hartz sold 18,000 shares of UGI stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.04, for a total transaction of $684,720.00. Company insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:UGI opened at $36.00 on Wednesday. UGI Co. has a 52 week low of $21.75 and a 52 week high of $44.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.29, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.93. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45.

UGI (NYSE:UGI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 17th. The utilities provider reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by $0.19. UGI had a net margin of 8.11% and a return on equity of 13.70%. The business had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 billion. On average, analysts expect that UGI Co. will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Bank of America began coverage on shares of UGI in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. UGI presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.75.

UGI Company Profile

UGI Corporation distributes, stores, transports, and markets energy products and related services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: AmeriGas Propane, UGI International, Midstream & Marketing, and UGI Utilities. It distributes propane to approximately 1.5 million residential, commercial/industrial, motor fuel, agricultural, and wholesale customers through 1,800 propane distribution locations; and sells, installs, and services propane appliances, including heating systems and propane-powered generators.

Featured Article: What is basic economics?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UGI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI).

Receive News & Ratings for UGI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UGI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.