Strs Ohio Raises Stock Position in Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRC)

Strs Ohio grew its holdings in Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRC) by 3.5% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 16,127 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 552 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Hill-Rom were worth $1,579,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in HRC. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in Hill-Rom by 4.7% during the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 3,036 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $254,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in Hill-Rom by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 17,221 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,438,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the period. Smithfield Trust Co. grew its holdings in Hill-Rom by 12.9% during the 3rd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 1,347 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $113,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Hill-Rom by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 5,652 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $472,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in Hill-Rom by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 8,964 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $748,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.75% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:HRC opened at $95.23 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $6.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.68, a PEG ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.58. Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $72.29 and a one year high of $117.68. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $98.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $95.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

Hill-Rom (NYSE:HRC) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 6th. The medical technology company reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.10. Hill-Rom had a net margin of 7.74% and a return on equity of 22.71%. The business had revenue of $705.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $696.36 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.69 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. will post 5.36 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on HRC shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Hill-Rom from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Needham & Company LLC downgraded shares of Hill-Rom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Hill-Rom from $100.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Hill-Rom has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $118.43.

About Hill-Rom

Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc operates as a medical technology company worldwide. It operates through Patient Support Systems, Front Line Care, and Surgical Solutions segments. The company offers medical surgical beds, intensive care unit beds, and bariatric patient beds, patient mobility solutions, non-invasive therapeutic products and surfaces, and information technologies and software solutions, as well as sells equipment service contracts for its capital equipment.

