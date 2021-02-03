Strs Ohio Sells 1,711 Shares of Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. (NYSE:ALEX)

Strs Ohio lowered its holdings in shares of Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. (NYSE:ALEX) by 1.5% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 110,039 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,711 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Alexander & Baldwin were worth $1,890,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ALEX. Peregrine Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Alexander & Baldwin by 104.5% during the 4th quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 722,113 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,406,000 after acquiring an additional 368,916 shares during the period. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. purchased a new position in Alexander & Baldwin in the fourth quarter worth about $620,000. Matarin Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Alexander & Baldwin in the third quarter worth about $2,337,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in shares of Alexander & Baldwin by 15.3% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 6,117 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 812 shares during the period. Finally, Philadelphia Financial Management of San Francisco LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alexander & Baldwin in the third quarter worth approximately $6,087,000. 82.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Alexander & Baldwin alerts:

ALEX stock opened at $15.73 on Wednesday. Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. has a one year low of $8.32 and a one year high of $23.32. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $16.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 1.65. The company has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a PE ratio of 786.50 and a beta of 1.40.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 12th. Investors of record on Friday, December 25th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 24th.

In related news, insider Nelson N. S. Chun sold 31,291 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.90, for a total transaction of $497,526.90. Following the sale, the insider now owns 172,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,737,677.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts recently issued reports on ALEX shares. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Alexander & Baldwin from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Alexander & Baldwin from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Alexander & Baldwin from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd.

Alexander & Baldwin Company Profile

Alexander & Baldwin, Inc ("A&B") is Hawai'i's premier commercial real estate company and the largest owner of grocery-anchored, neighborhood shopping centers in the state. A&B owns, operates and manages approximately 3.9 million square feet of commercial space in Hawai'i, including 22 retail centers, ten industrial assets and four office properties, as well as 154 acres of ground leases.

Recommended Story: Growth Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALEX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. (NYSE:ALEX).

Receive News & Ratings for Alexander & Baldwin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alexander & Baldwin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.