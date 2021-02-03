Subsea 7 S.A. (OTCMKTS:SUBCY) Short Interest Up 20.0% in January

Subsea 7 S.A. (OTCMKTS:SUBCY) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, a growth of 20.0% from the December 31st total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 24,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

SUBCY stock traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $9.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,645 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,540. The company has a market cap of $3.10 billion, a PE ratio of -2.57 and a beta of 2.15. Subsea 7 has a 12 month low of $3.47 and a 12 month high of $11.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $9.99 and its 200-day moving average is $8.38.

Get Subsea 7 alerts:

Subsea 7 (OTCMKTS:SUBCY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The energy company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $947.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $969.00 million. Subsea 7 had a negative net margin of 33.70% and a negative return on equity of 9.32%. Analysts expect that Subsea 7 will post -0.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on SUBCY shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Subsea 7 from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. UBS Group upgraded Subsea 7 from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Subsea 7 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded Subsea 7 from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Subsea 7 has an average rating of “Hold”.

Subsea 7 Company Profile

Subsea 7 SA delivers offshore projects and services for the evolving energy industry worldwide. It provides subsea field development products and services, including project management, design and engineering, procurement, fabrication, survey, installation, and commissioning of production facilities on the seabed and the tie-back of its facilities to fixed or floating platforms or to the shore.

Featured Story: How do investors use RSI to grade stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Subsea 7 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Subsea 7 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.