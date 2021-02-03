Suburban Propane Partners (SPH) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Suburban Propane Partners (NYSE:SPH) is set to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, February 4th. Analysts expect Suburban Propane Partners to post earnings of $0.55 per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Suburban Propane Partners (NYSE:SPH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The energy company reported ($0.66) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.78) by $0.12. Suburban Propane Partners had a net margin of 5.48% and a return on equity of 14.43%. The company had revenue of $166.06 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $174.73 million. On average, analysts expect Suburban Propane Partners to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Suburban Propane Partners alerts:

Shares of SPH stock opened at $15.21 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $950.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.84 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.34, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.47. Suburban Propane Partners has a one year low of $8.64 and a one year high of $22.23. The company’s 50-day moving average is $14.99 and its 200 day moving average is $14.97.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.89%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 1st. Suburban Propane Partners’s payout ratio is 123.71%.

SPH has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James increased their target price on Suburban Propane Partners from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut Suburban Propane Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 16th. Finally, Argus raised Suburban Propane Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st.

About Suburban Propane Partners

Suburban Propane Partners, L.P., through its subsidiaries, engages in the retail marketing and distribution of propane, fuel oil, and refined fuels. The company operates in four segments: Propane, Fuel Oil and Refined Fuels, Natural Gas and Electricity, and All Other. The Propane segment is involved in the retail distribution of propane to residential, commercial, industrial, and agricultural customers, as well as in the wholesale distribution to industrial end users.

Read More: S&P/ASX 200 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Suburban Propane Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Suburban Propane Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.