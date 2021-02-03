Summit Materials Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSE:SUM)

Summit Materials, Inc. (NYSE:SUM) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Monday. Traders acquired 38,450 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 1,405% compared to the typical volume of 2,555 call options.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Summit Materials from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 26th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Summit Materials in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Summit Materials from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Summit Materials from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Stephens upgraded Summit Materials from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.53.

In other Summit Materials news, Director Joseph S. Cantie bought 5,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $19.66 per share, for a total transaction of $100,266.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 20,947 shares in the company, valued at $411,818.02. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.54% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SUM. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Summit Materials during the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Exane Derivatives grew its holdings in Summit Materials by 73.8% during the fourth quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 2,548 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 1,082 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in Summit Materials during the third quarter worth $90,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Summit Materials by 64.3% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,046 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $133,000 after acquiring an additional 3,150 shares during the period. Finally, FCA Corp TX acquired a new position in Summit Materials during the third quarter worth $141,000.

Summit Materials stock opened at $22.18 on Wednesday. Summit Materials has a 12 month low of $7.51 and a 12 month high of $25.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 1.84. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.53 billion, a PE ratio of 18.48 and a beta of 1.37.

About Summit Materials

Summit Materials, Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells construction materials and related downstream products for the public infrastructure, residential and nonresidential, and other markets. It operates through three segments: West, East, and Cement. The company's products include aggregates, cement, ready-mix concrete, asphalt paving mixes, and concrete products, as well as plastics components.

