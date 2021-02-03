SunCoke Energy (SXC) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

SunCoke Energy (NYSE:SXC) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, February 4th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.09) per share for the quarter. Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

SunCoke Energy (NYSE:SXC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 6th. The energy company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.01. SunCoke Energy had a net margin of 0.51% and a return on equity of 1.77%. The business had revenue of $302.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $295.80 million. On average, analysts expect SunCoke Energy to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

SXC opened at $5.35 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The company’s 50-day moving average is $5.07 and its 200 day moving average is $4.07. SunCoke Energy has a fifty-two week low of $2.33 and a fifty-two week high of $6.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $442.81 million, a PE ratio of 59.44 and a beta of 1.20.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on SXC. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SunCoke Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 9th. B. Riley lifted their target price on SunCoke Energy from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th.

About SunCoke Energy

SunCoke Energy, Inc operates as an independent producer of coke in the Americas and Brazil. The company operates through three segments: Domestic Coke, Brazil Coke, and Logistics. It offers metallurgical and thermal coal. The company also provides handling and/or mixing services to steel, coke, electric utility, coal producing, and other manufacturing based customers.

