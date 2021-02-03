Sunesis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SNSS) Trading 5.8% Higher

Sunesis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNSS)’s stock price traded up 5.8% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $3.13 and last traded at $3.09. 1,046,713 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 24% from the average session volume of 1,384,491 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.92.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Sunesis Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.67.

The company has a market cap of $55.91 million, a P/E ratio of -1.54 and a beta of 2.27. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $2.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.03.

Sunesis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SNSS) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.01. Analysts expect that Sunesis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Sunesis Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth approximately $41,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Sunesis Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, 20 20 Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sunesis Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Institutional investors own 28.41% of the company’s stock.

About Sunesis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SNSS)

Sunesis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of targeted inhibitors for the treatment of hematologic and solid cancers. Its lead product candidate is vecabrutinib, a non-covalent inhibitor of Bruton's tyrosine kinase (BTK), which is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trial for the treatment of chronic lymphocytic leukemia, mantle cell lymphoma, and other B-cell malignancies.

