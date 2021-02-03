Sunoco (NYSE:SUN) Hits New 52-Week High at $32.30

Sunoco LP (NYSE:SUN) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $32.30 and last traded at $31.87, with a volume of 1023839 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $31.28.

SUN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Sunoco from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Wells Fargo & Company cut Sunoco from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $27.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Sunoco from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. UBS Group increased their price objective on Sunoco from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Sunoco from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Sunoco currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.11.

The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.67. The firm has a market cap of $3.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.37 and a beta of 1.87. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.00.

Sunoco (NYSE:SUN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The oil and gas company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $2.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.19 billion. Sunoco had a return on equity of 22.04% and a net margin of 1.73%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 35.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.57 EPS. Research analysts predict that Sunoco LP will post 2.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 8th will be given a dividend of $0.8255 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 5th. This represents a $3.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.33%. Sunoco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 145.37%.

In other Sunoco news, Director Imad K. Anbouba sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.94, for a total transaction of $80,820.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 12,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $334,918.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC raised its stake in Sunoco by 37.1% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 78,700 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,797,000 after acquiring an additional 21,298 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in Sunoco by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 117,805 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,874,000 after acquiring an additional 2,685 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in Sunoco in the 3rd quarter worth $241,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Sunoco by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 216,159 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,272,000 after buying an additional 10,544 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its stake in shares of Sunoco by 37.1% during the 3rd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 25,500 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $622,000 after buying an additional 6,900 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 24.13% of the company’s stock.

About Sunoco (NYSE:SUN)

Sunoco LP, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the distribution and retailing of motor fuels in the United States. It operates through two segments, Fuel Distribution and Marketing, and All Other. The Fuel Distribution and Marketing segment purchases motor fuel from independent refiners and major oil companies and supplies it to independently operated dealer stations, distributors and other consumer of motor fuel, and partnership operated stations, as well as to commission agent locations.

