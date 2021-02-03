Super League Gaming (NASDAQ:SLGG) Trading 6.9% Higher

Super League Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGG)’s share price traded up 6.9% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $3.42 and last traded at $3.40. 923,275 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 29% from the average session volume of 1,308,849 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.18.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Super League Gaming from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 13th.

Get Super League Gaming alerts:

The stock has a market cap of $52.64 million, a PE ratio of -1.67 and a beta of 0.95. The business’s fifty day moving average is $3.01 and its 200 day moving average is $2.28.

Super League Gaming (NASDAQ:SLGG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 16th. The company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.46) by $0.14. The company had revenue of $0.72 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.60 million.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SLGG. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Super League Gaming in the third quarter valued at about $155,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Super League Gaming in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, 1492 Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Super League Gaming by 6.3% in the third quarter. 1492 Capital Management LLC now owns 114,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,000 after purchasing an additional 6,856 shares in the last quarter. 4.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Super League Gaming (NASDAQ:SLGG)

Super League Gaming, Inc operates an amateur esports content network. The company engages in capturing, generating, aggregating, and distributing content in various esports through social media, live streaming, and video-on-demand, as well as continuous gameplay and leaderboards. It offers Framerate, an independent social video esports network with user-generated reels; and Minehut, a social and gameplay forum for the avid Minecraft community.

Further Reading: Which market index is the best?

Receive News & Ratings for Super League Gaming Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Super League Gaming and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.