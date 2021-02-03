Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.19 EPS

Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.19, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Super Micro Computer had a net margin of 2.56% and a return on equity of 12.14%.

Shares of NASDAQ:SMCI traded up $1.28 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $33.03. The company had a trading volume of 455,390 shares, compared to its average volume of 279,736. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $31.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.16. The company has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a PE ratio of 20.91 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.51 and a quick ratio of 1.20. Super Micro Computer has a one year low of $15.76 and a one year high of $35.08.

In other Super Micro Computer news, Director Liang Chiu-Chu Sara Liu sold 6,798 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $203,940.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 368,312 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,049,360. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Charles Liang sold 28,751 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $862,530.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 6,651,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $199,557,120. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 62,048 shares of company stock valued at $1,859,940 in the last quarter. 16.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

SMCI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. 140166 reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $38.00 price objective on shares of Super Micro Computer in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Super Micro Computer from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Super Micro Computer currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.00.

Super Micro Computer Company Profile

Super Micro Computer, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures high-performance server and storage solutions based on modular and open architecture. Its solutions range from complete server, storage, modular blade servers, blades, workstations, full racks, networking devices, server management software, and server sub-systems, as well as support and services.

