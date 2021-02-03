Superior Industries International (NYSE:SUP) Stock Price Up 6.1%

Superior Industries International, Inc. (NYSE:SUP)’s stock price rose 6.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $4.93 and last traded at $4.90. Approximately 209,469 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 44% from the average daily volume of 373,613 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.62.

The company has a 50-day moving average of $4.64 and a 200-day moving average of $2.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $134.87 million, a P/E ratio of -0.37 and a beta of 4.80.

Superior Industries International (NYSE:SUP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The auto parts company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.56. Superior Industries International had a negative return on equity of 41.06% and a negative net margin of 29.93%. The firm had revenue of $317.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $306.24 million.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SUP. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Superior Industries International during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Group One Trading L.P. grew its holdings in Superior Industries International by 787.0% during the 3rd quarter. Group One Trading L.P. now owns 20,400 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 18,100 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Superior Industries International during the 3rd quarter worth about $148,000. Plaisance Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Superior Industries International by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Plaisance Capital LLC now owns 546,437 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $683,000 after buying an additional 19,000 shares during the period. Finally, Eidelman Virant Capital grew its stake in shares of Superior Industries International by 87.0% in the 4th quarter. Eidelman Virant Capital now owns 37,400 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $153,000 after buying an additional 17,400 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.47% of the company’s stock.

Superior Industries International Company Profile (NYSE:SUP)

Superior Industries International, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells aluminum wheels to the original equipment manufacturers and aftermarket distributors in North America and Europe. The company supplies cast aluminum wheels to the automobile and light truck manufacturers. It offers its products under the ATS, RIAL, ALUTEC, and ANZIO brand names.

