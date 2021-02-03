Supremex Inc. (SXP.TO) (TSE:SXP) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $1.49

Supremex Inc. (SXP.TO) (TSE:SXP)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1.49 and traded as high as $1.96. Supremex Inc. (SXP.TO) shares last traded at $1.92, with a volume of 39,146 shares.

The firm has a market capitalization of C$53.72 million and a P/E ratio of 5.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 114.29, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.97. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$1.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$1.49.

Supremex Inc. (SXP.TO) (TSE:SXP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 13th. The company reported C$0.10 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$49.89 million during the quarter. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Supremex Inc. will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider The Article 6 Marital Trust created under the First Amended and Restated Jerry Zucker Revocable Trust dated 4-2-07 acquired 162,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$1.48 per share, with a total value of C$241,092.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 5,994,585 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$8,871,985.80. Insiders have bought a total of 175,800 shares of company stock worth $260,850 over the last quarter.

Supremex Inc manufactures, markets, and sells envelopes, and paper packaging solutions and specialty products in North America. It offers custom, digital window, envirosafe, extended, integrated, high efficiency, and stock envelopes; packaging solutions, including corrugate, e-commerce packaging, and folding carton; and pressure sensitive labels, booklets, and other inserts for food, pharma, and cosmetic industries.

