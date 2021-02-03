Sureserve Group plc (SUR.L) (LON:SUR) Shares Gap Up After Dividend Announcement

Sureserve Group plc (SUR.L) (LON:SUR)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday following a dividend announcement from the company. The stock had previously closed at $62.00, but opened at $65.00. Sureserve Group plc (SUR.L) shares last traded at $64.38, with a volume of 254,127 shares trading hands.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 18th will be issued a GBX 1 ($0.01) dividend. This represents a yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 18th. This is a positive change from Sureserve Group plc (SUR.L)’s previous dividend of $0.50. Sureserve Group plc (SUR.L)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.64%.

The firm has a market cap of £100.50 million and a P/E ratio of 16.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.81. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 61.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 52.10.

About Sureserve Group plc (SUR.L) (LON:SUR)

Sureserve Group plc provides compliance and energy support services in the United Kingdom. The company operates through Compliance and Energy Services segments. It offers gas compliance services, including emergency call out facilities, service programs to meet compliance requirements, installations and repairs to gas appliances and systems, void works, building and associated works, electrical installations and repair, legionella risk assessment, and carbon monoxide and smoke detector installation services to local authority, housing association, and charity customers.

