Surgutneftegas Public Joint Stock (OTCMKTS:SGTPY) Short Interest Update

Surgutneftegas Public Joint Stock (OTCMKTS:SGTPY) was the target of a large decline in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 90,300 shares, a decline of 14.0% from the December 31st total of 105,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 215,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Separately, VTB Capital lowered shares of Surgutneftegas Public Joint Stock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 27th.

Shares of Surgutneftegas Public Joint Stock stock traded up $0.12 on Wednesday, hitting $5.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 34,564 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,613. Surgutneftegas Public Joint Stock has a 52-week low of $4.12 and a 52-week high of $5.84. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $5.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.10.

