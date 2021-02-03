Surmodics (NASDAQ:SRDX) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $41.94

Surmodics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRDX)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $41.94 and traded as high as $45.82. Surmodics shares last traded at $44.51, with a volume of 41,312 shares.

The firm has a market cap of $611.59 million, a PE ratio of 558.75, a PEG ratio of 12.89 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $43.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.95.

Get Surmodics alerts:

Surmodics (NASDAQ:SRDX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.19). Surmodics had a return on equity of 1.42% and a net margin of 1.18%. The firm had revenue of $22.54 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.67 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Surmodics, Inc. will post 0.35 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Gary R. Maharaj sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.96, for a total transaction of $87,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 145,142 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,380,442.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Joseph J. Stich sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $112,500.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 50,562 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,275,290. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 7.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Surmodics by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Surmodics by 171.0% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 599 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 378 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Surmodics by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 30,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,172,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Surmodics by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 70,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,062,000 after acquiring an additional 1,164 shares during the period. Finally, Globeflex Capital L P boosted its holdings in Surmodics by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 21,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $854,000 after acquiring an additional 1,378 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.19% of the company’s stock.

About Surmodics (NASDAQ:SRDX)

Surmodics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides surface modification technologies for intravascular medical devices, and chemical components for in vitro diagnostic immunoassay tests and microarrays in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Medical Device and In Vitro Diagnostics.

Recommended Story: How to trade on quiet period expirations

Receive News & Ratings for Surmodics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Surmodics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.