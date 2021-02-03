Sushi (SUSHI) 1-Day Volume Reaches $523.80 Million

Sushi (CURRENCY:SUSHI) traded up 200.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on February 3rd. One Sushi token can currently be purchased for approximately $11.07 or 0.00092839 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Sushi has traded flat against the U.S. dollar. Sushi has a market cap of $280.53 million and $523.80 million worth of Sushi was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002711 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001067 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 15% against the dollar and now trades at $19.09 or 0.00051677 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51.12 or 0.00138412 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.48 or 0.00066289 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $89.72 or 0.00242901 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $22.98 or 0.00062214 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $13.90 or 0.00037633 BTC.

About Sushi

Sushi’s total supply is 25,338,499 tokens. Sushi’s official website is sushiswap.org.

Sushi Token Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sushi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Sushi should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Sushi using one of the exchanges listed above.

