Swiss Life Holding AG (OTCMKTS:SZLMY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Swiss Life Holding AG (OTCMKTS:SZLMY) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the eight research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Swiss Life in a report on Monday, November 16th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Swiss Life in a report on Friday, January 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Swiss Life in a report on Thursday, January 21st. HSBC raised shares of Swiss Life from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 27th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Swiss Life from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th.

Shares of SZLMY opened at $24.06 on Friday. Swiss Life has a 1-year low of $13.00 and a 1-year high of $26.40. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $23.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.83.

Swiss Life Company Profile

Swiss Life Holding AG provides life insurance, risk, pensions, and financial solutions for private and corporate clients. It operates through Switzerland, France, Germany, International and Asset Managers segments. The company offers a range of life, pension, health, annuity, and investment-type policies to groups and individuals, as well as disability coverage.

