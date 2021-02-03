Synaptics (SYNA) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, February 4th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.77 per share for the quarter. Synaptics has set its Q2 2021

After-Hours guidance at EPS.Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The software maker reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.50. The business had revenue of $328.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $324.78 million. Synaptics had a net margin of 8.47% and a return on equity of 21.89%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.22 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Synaptics to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $6 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of SYNA opened at $106.71 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $96.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $85.04. Synaptics has a 52 week low of $44.41 and a 52 week high of $108.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 2.41.

In other news, SVP John Mcfarland sold 10,475 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.59, for a total transaction of $865,130.25. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 21,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,787,247.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Susan J. Hardman sold 376 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.50, for a total transaction of $31,396.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,955 shares in the company, valued at $330,242.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 31,280 shares of company stock worth $2,681,140 over the last three months. 0.85% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on SYNA. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on shares of Synaptics from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. TheStreet cut shares of Synaptics from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Colliers Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Synaptics in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Synaptics in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Synaptics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Synaptics currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $99.50.

Synaptics Incorporated develops, markets, and sells intuitive human interface solutions for electronic devices and products worldwide. The company offers ClearPad, which enables users to interact directly with the display on mobile smartphones, tablets, and automobiles; ClearView products that provide advanced image processing and low power technology for displays on electronic devices, including smartphones and tablets; TouchView products, which integrate touch and display technologies to deliver performance and simplified design; and Natural ID, a fingerprint ID product that is used in automobiles, notebook personal computers (PCs), PC peripherals, and other applications.

