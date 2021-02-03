SyncFab (MFG) Reaches Market Capitalization of $2.32 Million

SyncFab (CURRENCY:MFG) traded 1.6% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on February 3rd. SyncFab has a total market capitalization of $2.32 million and $11,428.00 worth of SyncFab was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SyncFab token can currently be purchased for $0.0088 or 0.00000031 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, SyncFab has traded 15.7% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About SyncFab

MFG is a token. It launched on October 18th, 2017. SyncFab’s total supply is 868,459,136 tokens and its circulating supply is 264,489,556 tokens. The Reddit community for SyncFab is /r/syncfab and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. SyncFab’s official Twitter account is @syncfab and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for SyncFab is blockchain.syncfab.com. The official message board for SyncFab is medium.com/syncfabmfg.

SyncFab Token Trading

SyncFab can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SyncFab directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SyncFab should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SyncFab using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

