Synchrony Financial Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.22 (NYSE:SYF)

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, January 27th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 5th will be given a dividend of 0.22 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, February 16th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 4th.

Synchrony Financial has raised its dividend by 57.1% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Synchrony Financial has a dividend payout ratio of 23.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Synchrony Financial to earn $3.54 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.88 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 24.9%.

Synchrony Financial stock opened at $36.04 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $35.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21. Synchrony Financial has a fifty-two week low of $12.15 and a fifty-two week high of $40.69. The company has a market capitalization of $21.04 billion, a PE ratio of 16.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.79.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.33. Synchrony Financial had a net margin of 8.16% and a return on equity of 12.73%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.10 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Synchrony Financial will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Synchrony Financial announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, January 26th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.60 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to buy up to 8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SYF. Compass Point lifted their price target on shares of Synchrony Financial from $33.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Synchrony Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Barclays raised shares of Synchrony Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $33.00 to $47.00 in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Synchrony Financial from $51.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Synchrony Financial from $32.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.22.

In other Synchrony Financial news, insider David P. Melito sold 4,737 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.83, for a total value of $164,989.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 26,812 shares in the company, valued at $933,861.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

About Synchrony Financial

Synchrony Financial operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. It delivers a range of specialized financing programs and consumer banking products to digital, retail, home, auto, travel, health, and pet industries. The company also offers private label credit cards, dual cards, general purpose co-branded credit cards, and small and medium-sized business credit products; and promotional financing for consumer purchases, such as private label credit cards and installment loans.

