Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) saw a large growth in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,000,000 shares, a growth of 22.2% from the December 31st total of 9,820,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,030,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.4 days. Approximately 2.1% of the company’s shares are short sold.

In other news, insider David P. Melito sold 4,737 shares of Synchrony Financial stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.83, for a total value of $164,989.71. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 26,812 shares in the company, valued at approximately $933,861.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SYF. First Hawaiian Bank increased its position in shares of Synchrony Financial by 17.3% in the third quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 28,432 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $744,000 after purchasing an additional 4,191 shares during the last quarter. Kwmg LLC boosted its stake in Synchrony Financial by 4.6% in the third quarter. Kwmg LLC now owns 87,657 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,294,000 after buying an additional 3,861 shares in the last quarter. Polianta Ltd purchased a new stake in Synchrony Financial in the third quarter worth approximately $1,203,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its stake in Synchrony Financial by 24.2% in the third quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 21,654 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $567,000 after buying an additional 4,220 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Synchrony Financial by 14.1% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 299,011 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,825,000 after buying an additional 36,921 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SYF stock traded up $0.07 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $36.11. The company had a trading volume of 5,269,853 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,335,000. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $35.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.79. Synchrony Financial has a 52 week low of $12.15 and a 52 week high of $40.69.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.33. Synchrony Financial had a net margin of 8.16% and a return on equity of 12.73%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.10 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Synchrony Financial will post 2.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Investors of record on Friday, February 5th will be given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 4th. Synchrony Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.51%.

Synchrony Financial declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Tuesday, January 26th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.60 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to repurchase up to 8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of brokerages have commented on SYF. Barclays upgraded shares of Synchrony Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $33.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Synchrony Financial from $32.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Synchrony Financial from $51.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. TheStreet downgraded shares of Synchrony Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Synchrony Financial from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Synchrony Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.22.

Synchrony Financial Company Profile

Synchrony Financial operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. It delivers a range of specialized financing programs and consumer banking products to digital, retail, home, auto, travel, health, and pet industries. The company also offers private label credit cards, dual cards, general purpose co-branded credit cards, and small and medium-sized business credit products; and promotional financing for consumer purchases, such as private label credit cards and installment loans.

