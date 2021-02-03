Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV) Stock Holdings Raised by Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its stake in Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV) by 10.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 32,045 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,929 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in Synovus Financial were worth $1,037,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CI Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Synovus Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Synovus Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Synovus Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at about $66,000. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc bought a new stake in shares of Synovus Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at about $82,000. Finally, Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Synovus Financial by 45.5% during the 4th quarter. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,002 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $194,000 after buying an additional 1,877 shares during the last quarter. 76.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on SNV shares. Stephens raised shares of Synovus Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $28.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Synovus Financial from $28.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Truist boosted their target price on shares of Synovus Financial from $34.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Synovus Financial from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Synovus Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.04.

Shares of NYSE:SNV opened at $39.19 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $35.12 and a 200-day moving average of $27.32. The firm has a market cap of $5.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.66. Synovus Financial Corp. has a twelve month low of $10.91 and a twelve month high of $39.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The bank reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.26. Synovus Financial had a net margin of 15.84% and a return on equity of 8.20%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.97 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Synovus Financial Corp. will post 2.11 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 17th were paid a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 16th. Synovus Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.85%.

Synovus Financial Profile

Synovus Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Synovus Bank that provides various financial products and services. It operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Financial Management Services. The company's commercial banking services include treasury management, asset management, capital market, and institutional trust services, as well as commercial, financial, and real estate loans.

