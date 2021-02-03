Synthetic Biologics (NYSEAMERICAN:SYN) Shares Up 5.2%

Shares of Synthetic Biologics, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SYN) rose 5.2% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $0.86 and last traded at $0.83. Approximately 5,792,677 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 82% from the average daily volume of 32,831,660 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.79.

The firm has a market cap of $16.63 million, a P/E ratio of -1.11 and a beta of 2.29. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.38.

Synthetic Biologics (NYSEAMERICAN:SYN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Synthetic Biologics stock. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Synthetic Biologics, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SYN) by 108.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 125,698 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 65,370 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.63% of Synthetic Biologics worth $48,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 6.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Synthetic Biologics Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:SYN)

Synthetic Biologics, Inc, a clinical-stage company develops therapeutics to treat gastrointestinal diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidates include SYN-004 that has completed Phase II clinical trial designed to degrade commonly used intravenous beta-lactam antibiotics in gastrointestinal tract for the prevention of microbiome damage, clostridium difficile infection (CDI), overgrowth of pathogenic organisms, the emergence of antimicrobial resistance (AMR), and acute graft-versus-host-disease in allogeneic hematopoietic cell transplant recipients.

