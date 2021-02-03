Sypris Solutions (NASDAQ:SYPR) Stock Price Up 22.8%

Sypris Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYPR)’s share price rose 22.8% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $3.09 and last traded at $2.96. Approximately 2,016,831 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 177% from the average daily volume of 727,079 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.41.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Sypris Solutions from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th.

The stock has a market capitalization of $63.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.60 and a beta of 1.62. The company’s 50 day moving average is $1.71 and its 200 day moving average is $1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.51.

Sypris Solutions (NASDAQ:SYPR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The auto parts company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $22.15 million during the quarter. Sypris Solutions had a net margin of 2.38% and a return on equity of 15.41%.

Sypris Solutions Company Profile (NASDAQ:SYPR)

Sypris Solutions, Inc provides truck components, oil and gas pipeline components, and aerospace and defense electronics in the United States and Mexico. It operates through two segments, Sypris Technologies and Sypris Electronics. The Sypris Technologies segment supplies forged and machined components for the commercial vehicle, off highway vehicle, light truck, automotive, and energy markets.

