Sysco (NYSE:SYY) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.17 EPS

Sysco (NYSE:SYY) posted its earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.17), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $11.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.30 billion. Sysco had a negative net margin of 0.04% and a positive return on equity of 39.64%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 23.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.85 EPS.

Shares of SYY traded up $0.84 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $73.87. The stock had a trading volume of 14,125 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,737,365. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $74.28 and a 200 day moving average of $66.23. The company has a market cap of $37.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,043.14, a P/E/G ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.56. Sysco has a 52 week low of $26.00 and a 52 week high of $81.21.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 8th were paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 7th. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 89.55%.

In other news, EVP Greg D. Bertrand sold 36,403 shares of Sysco stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.97, for a total value of $2,801,938.91. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 74,806 shares in the company, valued at $5,757,817.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Nelson Peltz sold 550,000 shares of Sysco stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.92, for a total transaction of $40,106,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,840 shares in the company, valued at $352,932.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 2,824,455 shares of company stock valued at $205,117,127. Corporate insiders own 5.17% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Consumer Edge upgraded Sysco from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Sysco from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Sysco from $69.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Barclays raised their price target on Sysco from $62.00 to $65.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Sysco from $80.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sysco presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.44.

Sysco Company Profile

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes a range of food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other.

