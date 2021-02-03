Taitron Components (NASDAQ:TAIT) Trading Up 9.1% Following Dividend Announcement

Taitron Components Incorporated (NASDAQ:TAIT) was up 9.1% on Monday after the company announced a dividend. The stock traded as high as $4.25 and last traded at $3.70. Approximately 482,414 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 534% from the average daily volume of 76,146 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.39.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.16%.

The company has a current ratio of 11.22, a quick ratio of 7.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company’s 50 day moving average is $3.21 and its 200-day moving average is $2.69.

Taitron Components (NASDAQ:TAIT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Taitron Components had a net margin of 7.47% and a return on equity of 3.93%. The firm had revenue of $1.99 million for the quarter.

About Taitron Components (NASDAQ:TAIT)

Taitron Components Incorporated engages in the supply of original designed and manufactured (ODM) electronic components, and distribution of brand name electronic components. It distributes discrete semiconductors, commodity integrated circuits, optoelectronic devices, and passive components. The company also provides value-added engineering and turn-key solutions focusing on providing contract electronic manufacturers (CEMs) and original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) with ODM services for their turn-key projects.

