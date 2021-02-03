Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO) Given New $220.00 Price Target at Truist

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO) had its price objective hoisted by Truist from $175.00 to $220.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

TTWO has been the subject of several other research reports. MKM Partners cut Take-Two Interactive Software from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $200.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, December 21st. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a research note on Monday, November 16th. They issued an outperform rating and a $195.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group downgraded shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $200.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a $210.00 price target on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a research report on Friday, November 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $177.43.

TTWO stock opened at $207.11 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $202.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $175.75. The company has a market cap of $23.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.15, a PEG ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 0.62. Take-Two Interactive Software has a 12-month low of $100.00 and a 12-month high of $211.44.

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $1.03. Take-Two Interactive Software had a return on equity of 27.32% and a net margin of 14.10%. The business had revenue of $957.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $884.68 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.63 earnings per share. Take-Two Interactive Software’s quarterly revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Take-Two Interactive Software will post 4.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Michael Sheresky sold 227 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.35, for a total transaction of $36,626.45. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 61,158 shares in the company, valued at $9,867,843.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.09% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TTWO. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its stake in Take-Two Interactive Software by 2.7% in the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 1,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $322,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the period. First United Bank Trust grew its stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. First United Bank Trust now owns 7,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,224,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 37.1% in the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 307 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp lifted its position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 5,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $866,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the period. Finally, Hanseatic Management Services Inc. boosted its stake in Take-Two Interactive Software by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 1,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $395,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. 89.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games and 2K labels, as well as under Private Division and Social Point labels. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, and Red Dead Redemption names; and offers episodes, content, and virtual currency.

