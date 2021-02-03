Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO) PT Raised to $199.00

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO) had its target price upped by research analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $175.00 to $199.00 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective suggests a potential downside of 3.92% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Barclays upped their price target on Take-Two Interactive Software from $196.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Take-Two Interactive Software from $200.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. UBS Group lowered Take-Two Interactive Software from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $200.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Raymond James began coverage on Take-Two Interactive Software in a research note on Monday, January 25th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Take-Two Interactive Software from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Take-Two Interactive Software presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $177.43.

Take-Two Interactive Software stock opened at $207.11 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.15, a PEG ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 0.62. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $202.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $175.75. Take-Two Interactive Software has a 52 week low of $100.00 and a 52 week high of $211.44.

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $1.03. The firm had revenue of $957.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $884.68 million. Take-Two Interactive Software had a return on equity of 27.32% and a net margin of 14.10%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.63 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Take-Two Interactive Software will post 4.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Michael Sheresky sold 227 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.35, for a total value of $36,626.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 61,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,867,843.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.09% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software by 32.0% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 19,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,197,000 after buying an additional 4,690 shares during the last quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC bought a new position in Take-Two Interactive Software during the 4th quarter worth approximately $395,000. Burney Co. bought a new position in Take-Two Interactive Software during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $550,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 226,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,341,000 after buying an additional 7,136 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bfsg LLC lifted its holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software by 61.9% during the 4th quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 12,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,594,000 after buying an additional 4,774 shares during the last quarter. 89.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Take-Two Interactive Software Company Profile

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games and 2K labels, as well as under Private Division and Social Point labels. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, and Red Dead Redemption names; and offers episodes, content, and virtual currency.

