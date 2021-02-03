Tantech (NASDAQ:TANH) Stock Price Up 7%

Tantech Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ:TANH) shares rose 7% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $1.98 and last traded at $1.84. Approximately 8,801,119 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 70% from the average daily volume of 5,180,966 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.72.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $1.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.03.

Tantech Company Profile (NASDAQ:TANH)

Tantech Holdings Ltd. develops and manufactures bamboo-based charcoal products for industrial energy, household cooking, heating, purification, agricultural, and cleaning applications in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Consumer Products, Trading, and Electric Vehicle.

