Tap (XTP) One Day Volume Hits $26,632.00

Tap (CURRENCY:XTP) traded 0.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on February 3rd. Tap has a total market capitalization of $9.88 million and $26,632.00 worth of Tap was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Tap has traded 15.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Tap token can now be bought for approximately $0.0080 or 0.00000022 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.15 or 0.00068007 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 16% higher against the dollar and now trades at $333.18 or 0.00900770 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.18 or 0.00005893 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $17.69 or 0.00047837 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 13.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.77 or 0.00039938 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002707 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,720.34 or 0.04650989 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0666 or 0.00000180 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.42 or 0.00020065 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.49 or 0.00014835 BTC.

XTP is a token. Its genesis date was December 18th, 2019. Tap’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,231,911,016 tokens. Tap’s official Twitter account is @tapofficial1 and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Tap is www.tap.global. The official message board for Tap is medium.com/stp-network/tap-xtp-listed-on-bittrex-global-9f91b457996d.

Tap can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tap should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Tap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

