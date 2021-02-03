Tarena International, Inc. (NASDAQ:TEDU) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Tarena International, Inc. (NASDAQ:TEDU) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 356,100 shares, a decrease of 28.2% from the December 31st total of 495,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 252,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.4 days. Currently, 0.8% of the shares of the company are sold short.

NASDAQ TEDU remained flat at $$3.15 during trading hours on Wednesday. The company had a trading volume of 3,429 shares, compared to its average volume of 242,422. The company’s 50-day moving average is $3.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.26. Tarena International has a 52-week low of $1.50 and a 52-week high of $5.36.

Get Tarena International alerts:

Tarena International (NASDAQ:TEDU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 13th. The business services provider reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $88.80 million during the quarter.

About Tarena International

Tarena International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides professional education services through full-time and part-time classes under the Tarena brand in the People's Republic of China. It operates through two segments, Adult Training and Kid Training. The company offers education courses in 14 information technology (IT) subjects, such as Java, .NET, C++, software testing, embedded, PHP, Android, iOS, Linux and network engineering, Big Data, Web front-end development, VR/AR, Python, and network engineer courses; and four non-IT subjects, including digital art, online sales and marketing, accounting, and computer-based designing courses through live distance instruction, classroom-based tutoring, and online learning modules.

See Also: Gross Domestic Product (GDP)

Receive News & Ratings for Tarena International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tarena International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.