Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) Shares Sold by Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC

Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 4.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,269 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 1,824 shares during the quarter. Target comprises 0.6% of Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $6,932,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in TGT. Columbia Trust Co 01012016 bought a new position in Target in the 4th quarter worth approximately $655,000. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC grew its holdings in Target by 117.4% in the 4th quarter. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC now owns 100,000 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $17,653,000 after buying an additional 54,000 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC grew its holdings in Target by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 41,273 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $6,497,000 after buying an additional 2,729 shares in the last quarter. Clark Financial Advisors bought a new position in Target in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Target by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,355 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,205,000 after buying an additional 2,085 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Target alerts:

TGT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Target from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Target from $194.00 to $211.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Target in a research note on Friday, October 16th. They set a “hold” rating and a $180.00 price target for the company. Argus raised Target from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on Target from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $161.71.

In other news, CAO Robert M. Harrison sold 1,220 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.50, for a total value of $206,790.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Stephanie A. Lundquist sold 16,894 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.34, for a total value of $3,350,755.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.52% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of TGT traded down $0.57 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $185.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 100,160 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,185,725. The business has a fifty day moving average of $183.39 and a 200 day moving average of $160.69. The company has a market cap of $92.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.97. Target Co. has a 1 year low of $90.17 and a 1 year high of $199.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The retailer reported $2.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.60 by $1.19. The company had revenue of $22.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.91 billion. Target had a return on equity of 34.94% and a net margin of 4.31%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.36 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Target Co. will post 9.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 17th will be issued a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 16th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.47%. Target’s payout ratio is currently 42.57%.

Target Profile

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home dÃ©cor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, and other merchandise; beauty and household essentials; The company also provides in-store amenities, such as Target CafÃ©, Target Optical, Starbucks, and other food service offerings.

Further Reading: Diversification in Investing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TGT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Target Co. (NYSE:TGT).

Receive News & Ratings for Target Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Target and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.