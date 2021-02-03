TAT Technologies (NASDAQ:TATT) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average of $4.50

TAT Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:TATT) shares passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $4.50 and traded as high as $5.60. TAT Technologies shares last traded at $5.45, with a volume of 36,437 shares changing hands.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 4.90 and a quick ratio of 2.48. The stock has a market cap of $48.61 million, a PE ratio of -17.13 and a beta of 0.89. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $5.39 and its 200-day moving average is $4.52.

TAT Technologies (NASDAQ:TATT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The aerospace company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $16.82 million for the quarter. TAT Technologies had a negative return on equity of 1.66% and a negative net margin of 3.38%.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in TAT Technologies stock. Marquette Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of TAT Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:TATT) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 49,541 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $224,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.56% of TAT Technologies as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

TAT Technologies Company Profile (NASDAQ:TATT)

TAT Technologies Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides solutions and services to the commercial and military aerospace, and ground defense industries in the United States, Israel, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Original Equipment Manufacturing (OEM) of Heat Transfer Solutions and Aviation Accessories; Maintenance, Repair, and Overhaul (MRO) Services for Heat Transfer Components and OEM of Heat Transfer Solutions; MRO Services for Aviation Components; and Overhaul and Coating of Jet Engine Components.

