Tata Motors (NYSE:TTM) Shares Up 9.6% on Strong Earnings

Tata Motors Limited (NYSE:TTM)’s share price shot up 9.6% during mid-day trading on Monday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock traded as high as $19.63 and last traded at $19.52. 3,100,624 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 5% from the average session volume of 2,941,396 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.81.

The company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.23. Tata Motors had a negative net margin of 7.53% and a negative return on equity of 50.79%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Tata Motors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the company. Tata Motors presently has an average rating of “Sell” and a consensus price target of $10.00.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TTM. AXA S.A. bought a new position in shares of Tata Motors in the third quarter worth about $60,000. Greenleaf Trust bought a new position in shares of Tata Motors in the third quarter worth about $93,000. WealthStone Inc. bought a new position in shares of Tata Motors in the third quarter worth about $101,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of Tata Motors in the third quarter worth about $122,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Tata Motors by 64.7% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 18,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after acquiring an additional 7,404 shares during the last quarter. 5.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The company has a market capitalization of $13.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.02 and a beta of 2.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.80.

About Tata Motors (NYSE:TTM)

Tata Motors Limited designs, develops, manufactures, and sells a range of automotive vehicles. It offers passenger cars; sports utility vehicles; small commercial vehicles and pickup trucks; buses; and intermediate, light, medium, and heavy commercial vehicles, including trucks, tractors, tippers, multi-axle vehicles, pickups, dump trucks, tractor-trailers, mixers, and cargo vehicles, as well as related spare parts and accessories.

